Liverpool are moving swiftly with their transfer business as they look to mount a defence of their Premier League title

Liverpool are refusing to rest on their laurels in the defence of the Premier League title next season with the club’s transfer business moving swiftly ahead of the summer.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Arne Slot has only added Federico Chiesa to his squad. A deal was agreed last summer for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili but he will only officially make his move to Liverpool on July 1.

This summer is poised to look very different as Slot aims to put his own stamp on the Reds squad. The Dutchman has led Liverpool to their 20th league title in what is his first campaign with the club. He is keen for sustained success and is looking to bolster his squad.

There could be three new signings completed by June, with Liverpool set to return for pre-season on July 8 with the 2025-26 campaign getting underway in mid-August. With reports circling, we look at how Liverpool could line up next season if they are able to get their desired deals over the line.

Goalkeeper and defence

While Mamardashvili is poised to arrive at Anfield, there is nothing to suggest Alisson Becker will be displaced from his position as number one. The Brazilian continues to shine for Liverpool and is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history. He still has two years remaining on his deal with the club.

In front of him, there are set to be a few changes. The first one is at right-back with Jeremie Frimpong poised to join Liverpool after completing a medical with Liverpool paying his £29m release clause to Bayer Leverkusen. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté are the first-choice centre-back pairing but there are a few questions over the latter’s long-term future.

At left-back, the Reds have advanced with talks for Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth with Andy Robertson about to enter the final year of his contract on Merseyside. Kerkez is set to cost around £45m with the Cherries willing to do a deal at that price.

Midfield and attack

Florian Wirtz could be on his way to Anfield this summer with reports claiming on Friday that he had agreed to move to Liverpool with the Reds in contact with Bayer Leverkusen to agree a transfer fee.

There are questions of what that could mean for Liverpool’s midfield, but there is the chance that Slot could use Wirtz in a more advanced role. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai could remain as the first-choice midfielders with Wirtz playing higher up as a false nine. He has played attacking midfield, centre-forward and on the left and right wing for Leverkusen so would be more than capable of playing a Roberto Firmino-type role.

He certainly knows where the net is with 57 goals in 197 games for Leverkusen along with 65 assists, showing his impressive link-up play.

It would mean, however, there would be no space for a striker with Darwin Nunez poised to be axed with Mohamed Salah and one of Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz on the left.

Liverpool’s possible line-up next season: Alisson; Frimpong, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo.