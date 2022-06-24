Liverpool-linked defender hands in ‘transfer request’ to Champions League rivals

Matthijs de Ligt reportedly wants to leave Juventus and he’s been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool-linked Matthijs de Ligt has handed in a transfer request at Juventus, reports suggest.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the centre-back will not return to Juve after a fractious meeting - and wants to depart.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed that De Ligt and his representatives felt that a release clause of €115 million was 'too high' and requested it to be around €80 million.

The Dutchman's contract expires in the summer of 2024 and it's said that he now covets a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential suitors, while Liverpool were linked earlier this month.

Corriere Torino, via paisleygate.com, claimed that Jurgen Klopp has designs on de Ligt partnering his Holland team-mate Virgil van Dijk in central defence at Anfield.

Matthijs De Ligt and Virgil van Dijk playing for Holland. Picture: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

Will Matthijs de Ligt join Liverpool?

A move for the 22-year-old this summer, in truth, is highly unlikely.

Liverpool's transfer business appears finished in terms of incomings.

Already, they've signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica - for what could become a club-record £75 million fee - as well as Fabio Carvalho (£7.7 million) and Calvin Ramsey (£6.5 million) from Fulham and Aberdeen respectively.

What's more, the Reds are well-stocked in central defence.

They currently have van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomes as options heading into the 2022-23 season.

In addition, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg and Ben Davies are also on the book.