Liverpool-linked Marcelo Brozovic explains why he signed new Inter Milan deal

Marcelo Brozovic has committed his future to Inter Milan despite reported interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Liverpool-linked Marcelo Brozovic declared that he never held talks with any other club after putting pen to paper on a new Inter Milan contract.

The midfielder has committed his future to the reigning Serie A champions until the summer of 2026.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Brozovic's previous deal at the San Siro was due to expire at the end of this season.

He was free to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs across Europe.

It was claimed that Liverpool were one potential suitor keen to snap up Brozovic, 28, on a free transfer.

But despite the reported interest from the Reds - along with the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal - the Croatia international insists that he always planned on staying at Inter.

What’s been said

"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal with Inter. I was desperate to renew my contract and the club was aware of that," Brozovic told the club website.

"I've never held talks with any other clubs out of respect for Inter and their fans.

“I'd like to thank the club and I'll say it again, I'm so happy for today.

"I've always said to my agents that I wouldn't want to speak to any other club unless Inter told me that they weren't interested in renewing my deal.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Inter fans and they’ve always appreciated me.

“I can’t wait to be back in action playing in front of them.”

Kessie chooses Barca

Brozovic has become the second midfielder linked with Liverpool who's resolved his future for next season.