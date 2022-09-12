The Spanish international, who was also linked to Tottenham Hotspur, appears less than happy at his lack of game time at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Asensio, who was reportedly a summer transfer target for Liverpool, has visibly vented his frustrations over a lack of game time this season.

The Spanish international, 26, was an unused substitute in Los Blancos 4-1 La Liga win over Mallorca at the weekend and was seen acting out after apparently being informed he would not be brought on.

After completing a warm up on the sidelines the player threw his bib away before returning to the bench, kicking a cool box and then throwing a water bottle on his way to sitting back down.

Asensio has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the summer, including the Reds, but no move away from the Spanish capital ever materialised.

His game time with Los Blancos has been extremely limited this season and he has managed just two substitute appearances for around 20 minutes of play.

With Federico Valverde and Rodrygo, who both scored in the win over Mallorca, seemingly ahead of Asensio it could have a serious impact on the Spaniard’s chances of making his nation’s squad for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar this year.

After the match, as quoted by FourFourTwo, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed Asensio’s actions and said: “If he’s angry, I agree with him.

“It’s normal, it means he wants to play, to feel important.

“In this period, he has been the player most affected in the squad and I take that into account.

“I’m totally in agreement with his anger. It’s fine.”

Are Liverpool still interested in Asensio?

With the transfer window shut it means Liverpool, or any other Premier League side, would not be able to sign Asensio until at least January.

The Reds brought in Arthur Melo on deadline day in a loan deal from Juventus to provide extra options in midfield.

However, Melo’s loan only lasts this season and Liverpool will have the option to buy the Brazilian for €37.5 million.

They may well take up that offer if the former Barcelona players impresses Jurgen Klopp but they could also have the option to move for Asensio - who only has until the end of the season left on his current Real Madrid contract.