Liverpool have been linked with the striker who will be in action for Lille in the Champions League tonight.

Liverpool aim to continue their perfect Champions League record when they face Lille at Anfield tonight.

The Reds have won all six games so far and another triumph could see them secure top spot with one match to spare. Arne Slot’s troops will be heavy favourites against Lille, although they won’t be underestimated. The French side are third in Ligue 1 and are punching above their weight in Europe’s elite club competition.

Les Dogues are eighth in the Champions League standings and have earned surprise wins over current holders Real Madrid and La Liga title challengers Atletico Madrid. What’s more, they are on a remarkable 21-game unbeaten run, with Slot expecting a stern test.

The Anfield head coach said at his pre-match press conference: “I’m impressed, not surprised but impressed. Not surprised because I think it was two or three years ago I played [against] the current manager when he was at Rennes, with my former club. Then, I was impressed by the way his team played. Yes, of course, a few weeks ago when I didn’t see them playing yet, I was like, ‘Oh, they beat Atletico Madrid, surprise; they beat Real Madrid, surprise.’ But now of course, I saw many games of them and now I’m definitely not surprised anymore but impressed, because they’ve deserved every single point they got until now.

“I just said something about the league table; for them it’s definitely not because they’ve faced easy competition. They faced Sporting Lisbon when [Ruben] Amorim was still there and Sporting Lisbon were impossible to beat. OK, they lost that one. But they faced them, they faced Juve, they faced Atletico Madrid, they faced Real Madrid. And now they are facing us and the next game is going to be difficult for them as well because then they face Feyenoord, my former club. So they haven’t been lucky with the fixtures they had, so that’s the reason why I’m so impressed with them in the Champions League. And an unbeaten run of 21 games probably tells you even more.”

Lille’s squad is not awash with names that Kopites may recognise. But one player who Liverpool fans may be keeping a close eye on is Jonathan David. The striker is enjoying another prolific campaign, having plundered 17 goals and seven assists in just 30 appearances to date. Since arriving at Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Gent in 2020, he has bagged a total of 101 times in 213 outings.

But it appears it will be the Canada international’s final campaign at Lille. His contract expires in the summer and an exit as a free agent looks highly likely. There will be suitors aplenty for such a potent marksman - and Liverpool have been named as one of them. It was reported by Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, that the Reds are keen along with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal as well as Serie A giants Juventus. Meanwhile, The Athletic recently suggested that Slot’s side are among the clubs who ‘rate him’.

Speaking on his future earlier this season, Canada’s all-time top goalscorer said via The Athletic: “What am I waiting for? I guess now it’s easier to say. I’m in the last year of my contract. Eventually my contract is going to run out. So then we’ll see. We’ll see what happens next year.

“I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best league in the world. And for me it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Having recently turned 25, the New York-raised forward would fit Liverpool’s preferred recruitment model. And given the fact that there would be no transfer fee involved, it could also appeal.

As things stand, the Reds boast six attacking options in Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. Yet the two main striking options both have some flaws.

Nunez has struggled for consistency in his two-and-a-half seasons at Anfield. He’s found himself down the pecking order for large parts of this campaign, although he did come off the bench to fire Liverpool to victory at Brentford last weekend. Regardless, there are doubts as to whether he’s of the ilk Slot wants as his long-term No.9.

Jota, meanwhile, finds himself back in the treatment room with another muscle injury. The Portugal international is a high-calibre marksman and rated the best finisher at the club but has had perpetual fitness issues since his arrival from Wolves four-and-a-half years ago.

David is now free to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs outside of France. Certainly, there will be plenty of eyes on him performing against, as Brentford manager Thomas Frank describes, the best team in the world. If David makes a strong impression, he could well be one Liverpool put on their list of targets should they look to strengthen the centre-forward position in the summer.