A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for their Champions League date with Benfica.

Liverpool are keeping up the pressure in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men claimed a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Watford over the weekend to remain within a point of top spot.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention will now turn back to the Champions League ahead of Tuesday night’s quarter-final first leg clash with Benfica.

But as Liverpool continue their busy campaign, we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news ahead of the summer window.

Araujo blow

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly keen on the defender,

But the latest reports from Sport claim Araujo wants to stay at Camp Nou, with fresh contract talks set to take place this week.

The Uruguayan has rejected Barca’s first contract offer, with his deal up in 2023, but both parties are keen to reach an agreement.

Origi latest

Divock Origi’s future remains up in the air, with the Belgian striker seeing new opportunities ahead of his contract at Anfield coming to an end this summer.

The 26-year-old is said to have held talks with AC Milan ahead of a potential free transfer, but Takvim via SportWitness claim Fenerbahce have now reached out in a bid to strike a deal.

It appears that the Belgian could have a number of teams to choose from ahead of this summer.

Rice links

Liverpool are being linked with a move for West Ham and England sensation Declan Rice.

Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but talk of a £150million price tag has put that potential move in doubt.

According to Football Insider, Klopp and Liverpool are now keen on the midfielder as they consider strengthening the heart of the midfield.