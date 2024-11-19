Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lot of talk has been surrounding the future of some of Liverpool’s attackers.

Despite Liverpool’s impressive attacking force showing off once again this season, there are a lot of reports speculating how it will look at the start of the 2025/26 season. Arne Slot inherited superb talent like Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz when he arrived at Anfield, and both have been in impeccable form since the season kicked off.

However, there could be some changes on the horizon. Not only are the Reds at risk of losing Salah for free in the summer but there have been some rumours surrounding the future of Darwin Núñez and some fans recently called for Liverpool to cash in on Diogo Jota due to his ongoing injury concerns.

Federico Chiesa is also being linked with a return to Italy just three months after his move to Anfield. Liverpool brought the winger in from Juventus for £12.5 million in August but some reports are already suggesting he could be on his way back to Serie A.

While these reports have been backed up and also argued against, Liverpool are keeping their ear to the ground for potential other forward signings. According to Calciomercato, the Reds have honed in on AC Milan and a certain ex-Premier League winger.

Christian Pulisic signed for the Italian giants last summer and has been enjoying a regular role with his new side. The USMNT star notched 15 goals and 11 assists in his first season, and is on seven goals and five assists so far this term.

The report claims that that Pulisic is ‘very much liked’ by Liverpool and his future is ‘inevitably intertwined’ with the possible early exit of Chiesa. Milan are said to be keen on the 27-year-old, which would make a lot of sense in this Pulisic story.

Milan view the former Chelsea man as ‘irreplaceable’ but they are no exception to being tempted by big offers. After signing him for £20 million last summer, his value has ‘grown incredibly’. It is claimed that he is now once again worth beyond the £57.6 million the Stamford Bridge outfit paid for him in 2019.

This desired figure has been tipped to rise if Pulisic’s form continues. If a club can offer in the region of this amount, Milan may listen to proposals to potentially part ways with their winger. While he is predominantly a right-winger, the 26-year-old can also play on the left when called upon and has also operated in the attacking midfield role on numerous occasions.