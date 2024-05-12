The latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill for Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool will return to action on Monday in their penultimate clash of the Premier League season. The title is now completely out of reach for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp will leave Anfield without the haul of trophies many predicted for his swan song.

As the season comes to a close, focus is now shifting onto the new era at Anfield without Klopp and potentially without some key players as well. This summer could see more than just the soon-to-be free agents head for the door, and a number of exciting targets have also emerged on the radar.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest updates on the transfer rumour mill as the summer window approaches.

Liverpool eyeing ex-Everton star

In a surprise report from the Daily Star, Liverpool are said to be considering a shock move for former Everton star Anthony Gordon, who has hit the ground running in his first full season with Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old started his career at Anfield in the youth academy before switching to Finch Farm at 11 years old. Gordon rose through the ranks and became a key part of the Everton team before his £45 million move to Newcastle in January 2023.

Since starting his first full campaign with the Magpies, Gordon has contributed 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League, turning a number of heads, including Liverpool’s. The report claims that the Reds are eyeing a move for the former Everton winger, but it will reportedly take an offer in the region of £100 million to get a deal over the line.

Gordon could reluctantly be sold this summer in order for Newcastle to stay within Financial Fair Play guidelines. Alexander Isak is another player who has been linked with a summer sale, but if Liverpool sign Gordon, they could probably afford to keep their star striker on the books.

Reds make decision on Nunez

Amid the speculation over Darwin Núñez’s future, Liverpool will reportedly ‘not consider selling’ the Uruguayan, as the board are adamant he will continue to develop and thrive at Anfield. That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport that despite recent rumours and exit links, Liverpool have big future plans for Núñez.

"There is a real appreciation for Darwin Núñez, and there's a feeling within Liverpool that a lot of the criticism towards him is very unfair. There is also a belief that we're not dealing with a finished product in Núñez either, so getting rid of him now would be counterproductive and go against the belief within Liverpool that he can develop into something even more special.

"Liverpool are not thinking about selling Darwin Núñez. They're thinking about him being one of the foundations at the front end of the field that helps with this transition from Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, so I would expect the noise to quell as the window goes on.”

