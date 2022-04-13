Liverpool linked with £20m bargain transfer despite ‘twice as much’ claims

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the summer window as the Reds continue to battle on all fronts.

Liverpool are set to host Benfica for the second leg of their Champions League quarter final this evening and go into the fixture as the clear favourites to progress through.

In Portugal last week Liverpool put three past the Benfica goalkeeper while the Portuguese side managed just one.

Ibrahima Konate kick-started the scoring before Sadio Mane joined the party. Darwin Nunez opened up the second half with a revitalised Benfica but Luis Diaz made sure the fans knew who was in control with a last-minute goal securing Liverpool’s 3-1 win.

Jurgen Klopp will hope to build on what was achieved last week but with yet another heavy fixture at the weekend as Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in the FA Cup semi-final, Klopp may be keen to mix up his team, resting those who will be of more use on Saturday (16 April 2022).

With Liverpool in a strong position for the quadruple this season, they will hope to use the summer transfer season to reinforce their position at the top of the Premier League so here is all the latest from Anfield.

Liverpool hope for bargain deal for Torino star

Tuttosport via Sport Witness has revealed that the Italian side Torino may be forced to sell off one of their rising stars in the summer transfer window.

Gleison Bremer has quickly established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe in these past 18 months and, as such, has attracted attention from around all of the continent’s big clubs.

Inter Milan were initially a strong contender for the Brazilian but the Reds have been linked for over a year with the centre-back.

Bremer recently signed a new deal with Torino hoping that the Italian club would be able to ‘monetise his departure’ but Torino are now set to have to sell their star defender for €25 million (£20m), despite Tuttosport claiming he is ‘worth at least twice as much’.

While Liverpool are hardly in need of another centre-back, the possibility of being able to sign someone of such promising calibre may be too hard to resist.

Shakhtar transfer softens Carvalho’s departure

The 19-year-old star from Fulham almost signed a deal with Liverpool on the final day of the January transfer window but the switch fell through as time ran out.

However, this has done little to deter Klopp’s reported interest in the young Portuguese winger and the Echo has reported that behind the scenes negotiations have continued in the second half of the season with a transfer expected as soon as the summer window opens.

With Carvalho set for a northern adventure, Fulham were able to attract Shakhtar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon, according to the Daily Mail .

The Israeli winger was forced to flee Kyiv last month after Russia invaded Ukraine and with football suspended indefinitely in the country, Solomon’s representatives have been able to find him a new home with the Championship side.

Solomon is the youngest Israeli player to score in the Champions League and has 28 caps for his country. The London club look set to finalise a deal with £7 million just as Carvalho leaves for roughly the same amount.

Liverpool may face battle for Salzburg talent

According to the German news outlet Sport Bild , the Reds have been linked with an interest in the 19-year-old Croatian, Luka Sucic.

Sucic for Salzburg in 2021

The report has suggested that Sucic is set for a move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs this summer with AC Milan also interested in the young midfielder.

Sucic has drawn comparisons with fellow Croat Luka Modric - whom he has also named as his football idol - and has reportedly attracted interest from Jurgen Klopp.