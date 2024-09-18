Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to increase their activity on the transfer window once the new year rolls in.

Following Liverpool’s limited action on the transfer market, there are already reports surrounding potential upcoming business in January. The Reds had a quiet approach to the summer and made just two signings, only one of which has actually arrived at Anfield.

Federico Chiesa joined the club for £10 million from Juventus and made his debut against AC Milan. Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili will link up with his new teammates next year, following the end of his time with Valencia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool had been targeting a new midfielder over the summer but after talks with Martín Zubimendi collapsed, all talks fizzled out and Football Insider reported that the club would be waiting until January to revisit interest in other options. Now, a new update from the outlet has said that Liverpool have listed two priority targets for the upcoming window — a defensive midfielder and a left-sided centre-back.

Both positions were focus points for the Reds during the summer window but they were unable to get bring in any of their targets. Following the failed move for Zubimendi, a new defensive midfielder is viewed as a ‘more pressing need’ for Arne Slot, who has decided that Wataru Endō is not his first choice option in that position.

Following his first pre-season as Liverpool manager, the Dutch manager has started Ryan Gravenberch alongside Alexis Mac Allister, with Dominik Szoboszlai in a more attacking role. Endō has played just two minutes of action so far this season, making two cameo appearances against Brentford and most recently Milan.

While a midfielder is the main target, Liverpool are also planning for life after Virgil van Dijk with a new centre-back signing. The captain is 33 and into the last 12 months of his contract. Reports back in June claimed that Slot is keen on keeping Van Dijk at Liverpool but contract talks had hit a standstill.