New Head Coach Arne Slot at his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are eyeing up their first signing of the summer window.

Liverpool and Manchester United have already gone toe-to-toe in attempt to bring in new signings this summer and they are locked in another tussle according to recent reports in Italy.

Tuttojuve has claimed that the two Premier League rivals have joined the race for Maximilian Beier, as they both look to add more firepower to their attack before the 2024/25 season starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been turning heads after his impressive Bundesliga campaign. He scored 16 goals for Hoffenheim, finishing the season as the club’s top scorer. Beier is under contract until 2027 but the German outfit seem to be aware of the fact he could be looking for a move elsewhere.

Hoffenheim ‘have some financial expectation’ for interested clubs to meet before they consider cashing in on their star striker. They reportedly want a fee in the region of €40 million (£34m) as they are looking to ‘maximise their profits’ this summer. Atlético Madrid have also been credited with interest in the rising star but are only willing to pay between €25-30 million (£21-25m), the same as Juventus, which is significantly lower than what Hoffenheim are holding out for.

United have already snubbed Liverpool in the pursuit for Leny Yoro, who has arrived at Old Trafford after terms were agreed over a fee rising up to almost £59 million. Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side are yet to get themselves off the mark with their summer recruitment.

Liverpool are headed for a new chapter at Anfield following Jurgen Klopp’s exit and they are expected to make some significant changes to their roster as well. New sporting director Richard Hughes has teased a busy August to see out the transfer window with a bang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad