A look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours following the Reds’ FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool kept their quadruple hopes alive on Sunday thanks to a narrow win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Diogo Jota booked another Wembley appearance for the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp’s men were made to work for their win over the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Having won the Carabao Cup, and still in with a chance of winning the Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League, Klopp’s men can still win as many as four trophies this season.

But we before we move into the business end of the season, we must pause for the international break, and what better time to catch up on the latest transfer rumours?

Here is the latest gossip involving the Reds.

Cody Gakpo tussle

Liverpool are said to be in the thick of the transfer race for PSV star Cody Gakpo, according to The Athletic.

Gakpo is enjoying a stunning season in his home country, the Netherlands, scoring 16 goals and assisting 15 so far this term.

And that form has caught Liverpool’s attention, according to the report, though it’s stated that Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in a £35million transfer.

Liverpool lead race for Aurélien Tchouamén

The Reds are also being linked with a move for Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouamén, who is also attracting plenty of interest heading into this summer.

Marca via SportWitness say Real Madrid are keen on the 22-year-old, but that Liverpool are in the lead, with the Manchester clubs also well placed.

Tchouamén is still under contract until 2024, and he is valued at £33.5million by Transfermarkt, likely to go for more.

Robert Lewandowski talk

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski faces an uncertain future in Bavaria.

The Polish striker is out of contract in 2023, and he is yet to have been offered a new contract by Bayern.