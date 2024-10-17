Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are reportedly close to adding to their centre-back options with the signing of a La Liga defender

Liverpool are ‘well advanced’ with their proposed deal to sign Sevilla star Loic Bade this January, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The Reds let Joel Matip leave at the end of this contract last season and have yet to replace the former Cameron international, who recently announced his retirement from football. Bade, 24, has been with Sevilla since January 2023, after initially joining the Spanish club on loan from Stade Rennais before signing a permanent deal in July 2023 for a fee in the region of £10m.

He is familiar with English football, having had a loan stint with Nottingham Forest but left the City Ground club without making an appearance. Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are already in advanced talks with Sevilla to get the deal done so it can be completed once the January transfer window opens. Bade has been a key part of the Sevilla side so far this season but the La Liga outfit are in a position where they cannot turn down the offer that Liverpool have reportedly put on the table. The Spanish club were said to want €30m (£25m) for the player but Liverpool will pay €25m (£21m) after the clubs came to terms.

Bayern Munich had also been linked but Liverpool appear to be in pole position as they look to complete an agreement. Bade is under contract at Sevilla until 2029. Liverpool have been in this position before, pulling off a couple of early January transfer moves in recent years. They announced a deal had been completed for Virgil van Dijk on December 27, 2018 with the centre-back back officially joining the Reds on January 1, 2018 for a £75m fee.

They did the same with Van Dijk’s Netherlands teammate Cody Gakpo, announcing his arrival on December 26, 2022 with the forward officially joining on January 1, once the transfer window had opened. According to the reports from Spain, the Reds are keen to get Bade through the door swiftly. It is not clear if he is viewed as a potential replacement for Van Dijk, who is out of contract next summer and has yet to agree a new deal with the Merseyside club. Liverpool did have five centre-backs in their squad last season with Matip and Van Dijk joined by Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah - who recently penned a long-term extension at Anfield.

Matip suffered a season-ending injury in the dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham at the start of December, with the Reds only having four senior centre-back options in their ranks since. Speaking in the summer, Reds boss Arne Slot insisted the club would not sign players for the sake of it. He said: “The standards are really high when it comes to bringing in new players because we have such a good squad. Of course, Richard Hughes and I are trying to improve the squad where possible but that’s not that easy.”