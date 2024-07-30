Liverpool ‘look’ to upgrade ‘£14m’ star with Serie A Genoa midfielder transfer - available for £21m
Liverpool could look to replace Wataru Endo with Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup according to the latest reports.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move by Italian outlet TuttoMercato which follows the news last week that Endo was targeted by Marseille for a move, with a £14m bid being rejected. Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues to not sign a player but one position that could be upgraded is that position.
While Frendrup is also a lesser-known name, he would be available for around £21.1m, says the reports. One thing that the Dane was last season was reliable and consistent - he played 39 times across the league and cup, starting 36 games and managing two goals and six assists from midfield.
In terms of his figures, he impresses defensively, ranking in the elite percentiles for tackling (99th) blocks (83rd) and interceptions (87th). In fact, he ranks higher than Endo for all three attributes. Plus, his assist tally sees him register in the 75th percentile for assists per 90. Other interesting metrics include a high take-on success rate (85th) number of times dispossessed (91st) tackles and interceptions combined (98th) dribblers tackled (96th) and tackles won (95th) all illustrate a player who can do what Arne Slot needs in the deeper midfield role.
That isn’t saying Endo can’t do it; look back to his performances against Chelsea in the cup final or the home game against Manchester City as examples of how well he can perform. Yet, there’s a sense he was a stop-gap solution for the club after missing out on key targets.
Waiting for the right target to emerge and become available is easier said than done, as it could be the missing piece for them in terms of bridging the gap to Man City and Arsenal - both of whom have the likes of Rodri and Declan Rice in those roles. Frendrup is no doubt an interesting proposition and he is clearly a midfielder who has strong traits. However, such reports are scarce at the moment and any move would require the interested parties to officially move and bid enough to sign Endo - in order to free up space for a deal.
