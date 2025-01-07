Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the chance to do some transfer business this winter

Liverpool ‘looked’ into a potential deal to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams in the summer, according to The Athletic. The report adds that the player is now on the radar of fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Reds reportedly eyed a possible move for the forward in the last transfer window but nothing materialised in the end. It remains to be seen at this stage whether their interest in the player still remains.

Liverpool could have seen Williams as someone to bolster their attacking ranks. At the age of 22, he would have been a useful long-term option for the Merseyside outfit and he would have given them something different going forward.

Liverpool looked at Nico Williams deal

Williams is a Spain international with 24 caps under his belt and he helped his country win Euro 2024 last year after they beat England in the final in Berlin. He has been on the books of Bilbao since joining them back in 2013, having previously been at Osasuna.

He has made 146 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 22 goals, two of which have come this term. Speaking last September about his future, he insisted that he is happy where he is and said: "It’s good big teams have you on their agenda, but I’ve always been clear, I want to be here. Athletic Club is a different feeling that you don’t get at other clubs. I’m really looking forward to doing big things at this club.

“There were approaches from many clubs. My heart is with Athletic. I have a contract here, but who knows what happens in future. I wanted to stay because playing in Europe with Athletic Club was what I was most excited about.”

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have until the end of the month to bring in new faces. They drew 2-2 at home to Manchester United last time out. Slot said afterwards: “Of course, it feels for us as two points dropped. I think many people, what stays in their head for a long time is what happens in the end and that was a big chance for [Harry] Maguire, of course. But what we tend to forget is two minutes before, Virgil [van Dijk] had maybe such a big chance as he had to make it 3-2 for us. In the end, it was a difficult game.

“A bit similar to maybe the Nottingham Forest game, where the playing style of both teams was quite similar. Defending in a low block with a lot of bodies and if they had the ball, not the risk of build-up but play it long. Every free-kick they got somewhere in and around their own half or our half, they brought it in, so that was a bit similar to Forest. That is not always easy then to play against that style of football and that’s what showed against Forest and it showed again today. Especially if they have such good, quality players that can defend so well, then it is not so easy to play it through that low block that they had.”