Liverpool have been busy in the summer transfer window and are still eyeing more additions ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are in the market for a new winger in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.

The Reds have had a busy summer and six new players have been added to the Premier League champions’ squad ahead of next season. Arne Slot’s side have splashed out around £200 million to sign Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi, while Freddie Woodman has been recruited on a free transfer to provide back-up in the goalkeeping department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s transfer plans

However, supporters remain hopeful that a new striker will be recruited. The position proved difficult for Liverpool despite them comfortably claiming the top-flight crown. Darwin Nunez was handed only eight league starts and is expected to depart in the coming weeks, while Diogo Jota suffered injury problems yet again.

The likes of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike are on the radar of the Reds. They are also looking at recruiting a new centre-back with Jarell Quansah being sold to Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is liked by Liverpool.

However, there has been a shock claim that Slot is also interested in recruiting a new winger despite being well-stocked in that area. Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice on the right flank, with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz shared the position on the opposite side. Federico Chiesa proved back up after signing last term but he is likely to depart for regular football after playing only five times in the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Slot wants a player who can operate on the left-hand side of attack. He posted on X: “Liverpool are looking in the transfer market not only for a new striker but also for a top-class winger, preferably for the left flank. The market for this position is being closely monitored. #LFC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz uncertainty

However, there is some uncertainty around the future of Luis Diaz. The Colombia international was a target for Barcelona but Liverpool rebuffed their initial enquiry. But with two years remaining on his Anfield contract, there remains speculation that he could depart if the right offer were to be lodged. It was claimed in his native Colombia that Diaz is upset that he’s not been offered fresh terms.

Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr have reportedly made Diaz their top target. It has been suggested that a bid of between £72-85 million could tempt Liverpool, who do not want to lose the 28-year-old. But German superpowers Bayern Munich are also said to be keen after the departure of Leroy Sane to Galatasaray. Plettenberg added: “FC Bayern have added Luis #Díaz to their shortlist!

“Bayern are still looking for a top-class left winger, regardless of Nick Woltemade. They have gathered all the information on 28 y/o Díaz, but there have not yet been any talks with Liverpool. Understand Díaz could leave #LFC if a suitable offer arrives. In addition, Liverpool are also looking for a new winger.”