A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have been in Premier League action this weekend

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are closing in on winning the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal. Arne Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. Prior to his move to Anfield, he caught the eye in Holland with Feyenoord.

The Dutchman has adapted well to life in England and winning the trophy will be an impressive first season. His side were beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Newcastle United. They have also been knocked out of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson injury

Versatile Liverpool youngster Luca Stephenson, who is out on loan at Dundee United, has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He has been playing with a double hernia for the past four months. He will now have surgery on Wednesday.

His current manager Jim Goodwin has shared this update regarding his condition, as per a report by The Courier: “It’s extremely disappointing to lose Luca at this stage. Luca has been playing with a double hernia for about the last four months. Liverpool have been brilliant and have allowed Luca to manage it himself. Credit to him for the resilience and determination he has shown in order to play through the pain barrier for the club.

“He’s been one of our standout players and most consistent performers week-to-week. He can play a number of positions and will never let you down. I am disappointed to lose Luca but also grateful for what he has given the jersey. He’s a pleasure to work with and Liverpool are very lucky to have him.”

What now for Luca Stephenson at Liverpool?

Liverpool will need to weigh up what to do next with Stephenson this summer. His immediate focus will be on getting back to full fitness. He can play in either defence or midfield which is useful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old rose up through the academy ranks at Sunderland before joining the Reds in 2023. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for his parent club though. The Horden-born man was loaned out to Barrow last term to get some experience.

Dundee United then came calling last summer and he has since been a key player for the Scottish outfit. After landing him, Goodwin said at the time: “Luca is an exciting prospect who arrives at Tannadice with a fabulous pedigree, having spent the entirety of his youth career within an elite-level environment. His loan spell with Barrow last season was a burgeoning success - he played over 30 times across all competitions, proving his reliability and consistency within the senior game at such a young age."

He added: "As a player, his enthusiasm for his defensive duties are infectious, carrying them out with controlled aggression and intelligence. He compliments this with an outstanding level of technical ability, given the footballing education he has enjoyed with Liverpool. Luca can also play in a variety of different positions - a quality which will be vital during an unrelenting league season which will no doubt bring various niggles and knocks to the squad.”