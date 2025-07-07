BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

This key Liverpool player has been the subject of a lot of interest this transfer window.

Liverpool have made it clear they have no plans to sell Luis Diaz this summer but they may have been handed an extra boost in their determination to keep him on the books.

After an impressive season, the Colombian is once again on the radar of several clubs who are eager to bolster their attacking options. Al-Nassr is just one team who have been linked with Diaz in recent months but a new update could prove to be good news for the Reds.

Al-Nassr could turn away from Luis Diaz

Al-Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo, are planning big business this summer. After offering the Portuguese international a new contract, he could now have a say in who they sign to accompany him up front next season.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Ronaldo has ‘singled out’ the player he wants alongside him in Riyadh. Fortunately for Liverpool plans, Real Madrid star Rodrygo is the target of choice. The report claims that the club have a ‘nearly unlimited budget’ to pitch an eye-watering offer to try and coax the 24-year-old away from Los Blancos.

The plan for Al-Nassr is to ‘offer Rodrygo a blank check’ to convince him to swap out Spain for Saudi Arabia. If the Brazilian does leave Madrid, his plan is reportedly to prioritise a move to the Premier League, to focus on his playing over anything else. As things stand, Rodrygo ‘doesn’t want to open the door to Saudi Arabia yet’.

The winger scored 17 goals last season and is confident he will be a regular fixture under new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. However, this has not deterred Al-Nassr. The club are still planning to table ‘an offer he cannot refuse’ in attempt to sway him in their direction this summer.

This could turn their attention completely away from Diaz and even if a move does not materialise, discussions will likely still eat into a bulk of the transfer window.

Liverpool do not want to sell Luis Diaz

If Al-Nassr, with their deep pockets of cash, turn their attention away from Diaz to focus on Rodrygo, it gives Liverpool some extra room to breathe as they prepare for other offers to come their way.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both also in the frame with eyes set on signing Lucho. However, the Reds have already knocked back an official offer from both clubs. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Liverpool had ‘said no’ to the approaches and are standing firm on keeping him at Anfield.

Several contrasting reports have gone back and forth over recent months. Initial claims Diaz could leave Liverpool came last summer following Jurgen Klopp’s departure. Barcelona have been assessing the situation for some time now and Diaz’s father even admitted a move to Camp Nou would be a ‘dream’ for his son.

After contributing 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions, Diaz is in the spotlight once again but Liverpool appear to be solid on their decision that he is not for sale.

