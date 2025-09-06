Arne Slot looks on ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle United | George Wood/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool oversaw multiple summer sales as part of their hefty transfer window shakeup.

Liverpool oversaw significant changes to their squad this summer following their stunning Premier League title triumph.

After Arne Slot guided the Reds to glory in his maiden season, he made sure to put his stamp on the team with a record-breaking transfer window.

Liverpool set a new record for the most amount spent by a Premier League club in a single window. Their staggering £446 million bill - which included British record signing Alexander Isak - remains a hot topic of conversation but the Reds also facilitated eight cash sales.

Among those sold over the summer was Luis Diaz, who has hit the ground running with new side Bayern Munich.

Luis Diaz makes Bayern Munich transfer verdict

Following a lot of speculation over his future, Diaz eventually signed for the Bundesliga champions in a £65.5 million deal. Since his arrival, the winger has provided two goals and two assists in his first two league games for Bayern.

With things clearly going well for Diaz at his new club, he has spoken about his decision to move to Germany and believes it was the right move to make.

“It's definitely always special to play for a big club, and Bayern is one of the big clubs,” the Colombian said, via Fabrizio Romano. “I'm very happy. I joined the right team, the right group. I'll continue to work hard with both feet on the ground and focus on what's to come.”

Diaz also provided an assist for Colombia in their latest World Cup qualifying clash against Bolivia. Los Cafeteros enjoyed a 3-0 win and will face Venezuela in their next fixture before the international break ends.

Mo Salah defends Luis Diaz in comparison post

Since his departure and his strong start to life at Bayern Munich, fans have been discussing the decision to sell Diaz. While some are missing the winger’s influence, one divisive social media post has sparked an intense reaction online.

Social media outlet Anfield Edition has come under fire and earned a firm response from Mohamed Salah after a post about Diaz and Darwin Nunez. The post featured a image of the two former Liverpool players, alongside summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, who have succeeded the previous duo’s shirt numbers.

Alongside the image, the post reads: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

Seemingly comparing the two based on shirt numbers rather than position, the post has been viewed more than 38 million times on X. Salah responded to the post, writing: “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?”

Jamie Carragher shared Salah’s reply and also commented with a heart to show his support.

Nunez was also sold during the summer window after struggling to hit consistent form during his time at Anfield. Liverpool agreed a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fixed fee of £46.2 million. He joins fellow former Premier League stars in Joao Cancelo and Ruben Neves at the Riyadh club.

