Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures were eye-opening for a number of reasons.

Liverpool are ready to get their season underway when they face Crystal Palace in the 2025/26 curtain-raiser. The Community Shield awaits the Reds this Sunday before the Premier League campaign kicks off the following week.

Arne Slot’s side enjoyed a successful day at Anfield with a double-header against Athletic Club. Liverpool won both fixtures as the two managers were able to heavily rotate their teams and give valuable minutes out ahead of their respective new seasons.

While the Liverpool players prepare to start their title defence, there’s still time for the club to complete any lingering deals before the summer transfer window closes. It remains to be seen if the Reds will be able to snag a deal for Alexander Isak but signing a new centre-back is top of the priority list.

Liverpool have also been assessing potential replacements for Luis Diaz, who has left the club to sign for Bayern Munich. While his absence will be felt at the club, the Reds may not need to pressure themselves into finding a new left-winger.

Liverpool may have already signed Luis Diaz replacement

Liverpool’s search for a new centre-forward brought them to the £79 million deal for Hugo Ekitike. While he has been signed to take on the typical striker role, he can also operate on the left of the attack, which he showcased during the later game against Athletic Club.

Ekitike provided the assist for Mohamed Salah’s opening goal, starting with his run down the left and sending the ball straight to the Egyptian’s feet inside the box. The 23-year-old looked confident down the left, while Salah has also operated as a number nine for Liverpool in the past, so this play between the two showed fans a glimpse of how Slot could change things up in his attack.

Cody Gakpo also enjoyed a strong outing against Athletic. The Dutch star played the majority of his games in Jurgen Klopp’s final season up front but his natural position is on the left-wing and his influence this week was undeniable.

Gakpo enjoyed scoring two goals of his own while creating plenty of chances for his teammates. He went on a number of creative runs down the wing and sent in some pinpoint crosses, including a superb pass straight onto the head of Florian Wirtz that he narrowly missed putting away.

If Liverpool do sign Isak this summer, they will have the option of either Gakpo or Ekitike on the left to support him and Salah. If they don’t, rising star Rio Ngumoha has impressed during pre-season and could be given his chance to shine once the season starts.

Rio Ngumoha impressing for Liverpool

There is already plenty of discussion over whether Ngumoha is ready to be given some time in the first team this season. He will turn 17 later this month but is already showing what he is capable of while playing alongside the more senior figures.

Ngumoha started alongside the likes of Salah and Wirtz against Stoke City and AC Milan. He scored in the 5-0 win over Stoke and netted again when he came on as a substitute against Yokohama FM.

Ngumoha started the first of the two games against Athletic Club and needed just two minutes to score the opening goal as he made his run and fired home outside the box. He also provided the assist for Darwin Nunez as his header fell perfectly for the Uruguayan to tuck away the shot.

A lot of the pre-season conversations have been about Ngumoha. While it’s unlikely he will thrown straight into the Premier League starting lineup, it would be surprising if he wasn’t a regular on Slot’s bench this season as an impact substitute on the left.

Liverpool may opt to readdress their need for a new left-winger at a later date but right now, with Gakpo and Ngumoha impressing, plus the potential threat of Ekitike on the left if Isak joins, Liverpool may be in a more comfortable position than some may have realised.