This Liverpool star is set to be offered a mega salary package amid growing summer exit links.

Liverpool are approaching a point in their transfer window where they are starting to consider players they may not have envisioned being without for the start of their title-defending season.

The Reds have brought in marquee new signings but could stand to lose figures such as Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz, who are both heavily linked with exits this window.

The latter is firmly on the radar of Bayern Munich, who have already had two offers rejected by Liverpool so far this summer. While initial reports have stated Liverpool are not willing to sell Diaz, others claim they are monitoring potential replacements for the Colombian, should a sale materialise.

Bayern Munich and Luis Diaz latest

The Bundesliga champions, now spearheaded by Vincent Kompany, are growing in confidence when it comes to their pursuit of Diaz.

According to Christian Falk, the Bavarians are looking at how they can convince Liverpool to agree a deal, with it seemingly now just coming down to a cash fee between the two clubs.

“Bayern Munich are increasingly certain that they will sign Luis Diaz in the end. Now, it’s just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“The Bavarians already had two offers turned away — the first being €52 million (£45m) and the second being €67.5 million (£58.5m). But now, Bayern are in negotiations directly with the Reds.

“They want to find a way to get the deal over the line — they don’t want to have to make another offer, which could be rejected — they’re determined to find a solution.”

Bayern willing to eclipse Liverpool salary for Diaz

While Bayern are pondering their next move to avoid another knockback from Liverpool, they are also putting together a salary package for Diaz. The reported amount they are willing to pay the Colombian is more than £12 million per year, across four years.

This is almost £10 million more than what Diaz reportedly earns at Anfield and five times the Merseyside figure. This, in itself, is apparently a big driving force behind Lucho’s desire to make the move to Bayern Munich.

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m (£12.1m) gross per year. I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7 million (£2.3m) net at Liverpool — so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich,” Falk continued.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”

If Diaz does indeed leave the club this summer, Liverpool are on the market to replace him. Rodrygo has emerged as a leading candidate and he is a long-standing person of interest with the Reds, spanning back to Jurgen Klopp visiting him as a teenager.