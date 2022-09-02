The latest Liverpool transfer news, following the end of the summer window.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are currently sat in 6th place in the Premier League table.

The Reds have picked up eight points from their opening five league matches.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Anfield in their last game and are back in action this weekend away at rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Liverpool youngster tipped for bright future

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley, who is currently out on loan at League One side Bolton Wanderers, is being tipped for a bright future in the game by one of his teammates.

The Trotters’ striker Dion Charles believes the full-back will ‘go far’ in the game.

He has said, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News:

“I told the gaffer we should definitely try and sign him.

“He can go as far as he wants that kid. He is a top lad and he has got the character where he works hard every day to get better. He has all the tools.

“He is grounded as well, great around the dressing room. He will go far.”

Aston Villa man was eyed

The Reds reportedly made a move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on deadline day.

He was a man in-demand amid interest from Arsenal too but ended up staying at Villa Park.

Sky Sports reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side made a ‘late’ move for him but ultimately failed.

Forward completes exit

Liverpool’s young forward Jack Bearne has left the club on loan until the end of the season.

He has been given the green light to depart and get some experience under his belt.