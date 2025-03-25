Liverpool made unprecedented gesture in attempt to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is once again in the spotlight amid recent updates on his links with Real Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sport Switzerland has claimed a five-year deal between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid is ‘confirmed’, having reached agreements over a move in the summer. However, reports in England, including BBC Sport, say that a deal is yet to be finalised but conversations are reaching ‘the closing stages’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of how far along talks are between the two, the majority of the world has been expecting this news to come along.

Very little has been speculated on Alexander-Arnold’s future in recent months, apart from the interest from Real Madrid. Due to the lack of information regarding the right-back’s thoughts on staying at Anfield, the conclusion has been met that his desire is to move on.

Liverpool made enormous offer in attempt to convince Alexander-Arnold

While the recent reports suggest it’s just a matter of time before Alexander-Arnold is bidding farewell to his boyhood club, Liverpool were apparently not willing to give up without a fight.

According to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, the Reds had offered to make Alexander-Arnold ‘the best paid English player in the entire Premier League’. Their efforts came in a huge bid to try and convince him to snub Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also says that all parties have been ‘keeping Liverpool informed’ throughout this process. Neither the defender nor Real Madrid have ‘gone behind Liverpool’s back’ in the discussions over a deal in Spain.

The reported record-breaking contract offer had been ‘left on the table’ in case Alexander-Arnold decided on staying at Anfield. But given the magnitude of recent reports, it doesn’t seem the 26-year-old is going to take them up on said offer.

The links between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid have been going on for a while now. His friendship with Jude Bellingham also added to the speculation.

Before the January transfer window opened, Los Blancos attempted to sign the right-back but many speculated this was merely a tactic to line up another stunning free transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold driven by winning trophies

Compared to Salah and Van Dijk, little has come from Alexander-Arnold directly over updates on their situation. Back in September, the academy graduate, who once admitted it was his dream to captain Liverpool one day, revealed his main drive in his career in winning trophies.

Speaking after Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-0, Alexander-Arnold said: “The most important thing is trophies. I want to win trophies. I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite. That’s probably the main factor of anything. If you have a personality that’s elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win, then that’s what drives them.”

He also stated any contract talks would not be ‘played out in public’, before confirming he wanted to remain a Liverpool player for this season, ahead of January rumours.