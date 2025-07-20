Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool and Xabi Alonso manager of Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield on November 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are being linked with a Real Madrid star while one Reds ace is attracting interest from the Spanish capital

Liverpool, despite swiftly getting to work with their transfer business, could yet have plenty of incomings and exits to agree before the September 1 deadline.

This week the Anfield outfit have been linked with a new striker. Alexander Isak is their top target but other alternatives, such as Hugo Ekitike, are being explored as Newcastle United insist they will not sell the Sweden international.

They have also been linked with Real Madrid star Rodrygo, amid uncertainty over Luis Diaz’s Anfield future. The Colombian has reportedly agreed a contract with Bayern Munich but he is not a player the Reds want to sell.

Another player linked with an exit is French defender Ibrahima Konate, who is entering the final year of his contract on Merseyside. He has rejected the offer of a new deal but is catching the attention of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold to make the move to the Spanish capital and are happy to bide their time and sign Konate on a free next summer. Some reports claim they have made an offer this window but it is well below Liverpool’s valuation.

Liverpool should propose Rodrygo and Konate swap deal

Konate’s contract conundrum is a frustrating repeat of Alexander-Arnold’s situation, with Real Madrid once again lurking to sign one of the club’s best players for nothing. Granted, they did end up paying £10m for Alexander-Arnold to get him in time for the Club World Cup.

With Madrid eyeing a move for Konate, the Reds must bite the bullet and offload him this summer if no progress is made with a new contract. In the days of profit and sustainability rules, losing players worth tens of millions is not good for business and could hurt the club’s future transfer plans.

Rodrygo is being linked with a move to Anfield and a swap deal could benefit - and improve - both sides. Rodrygo could fill the potential void left by Diaz while if a deal can be completed for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, the Reds would not be significantly weakened by Konate’s departure.

Why Rodryo would be a good fit at Liverpool

One thing Rodrygo could offer Arne Slot is versatility. He can play in all three positions across the front line. Last season, Diaz was used out left and down the middle while Rodrygo can also play right wing - which could come in handy when Mohamed Salah leaves for the African Cup of Nations.

Rodrygo was handed little game time at the Club World Cup and Xabi Alonso said of the player after Real Madrid were hammed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain the semi-final: “I didn’t play Rodrygo for a technical decision.

“We thought we would be better off with other players. It’s not about his future.”

Rodrygo has also been linked with Arsenal - and most surprisingly - Barcelona. If Liverpool were able to offer Konate as part of a deal, Real Madrid may be more inclined to do business with the Anfield outfit. However, the Reds may also be required to front up some cash as part of any potential deal.