Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup confirmed.

Arne Slot has made wholesale changes for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Southampton at Anfield.

The Reds boss has named an entirely different line-up from last Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Two Liverpool players make their debuts. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, signed from Valencia for up to £29 million in the summer, starts in goal with Alisson Becker rested. Meanwhile fellow new arrival Giovanni Leoni, the 18-year-old centre-back recruited for £26 million from Parma, makes his bow.

Slot also hands chances to fellow teenagers Rio Ngumoha, 17, and Trey Nyoni, 18, from the outset. Alexander Isak spearheads the attack as he continues to build fitness following his arrival from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million.

Andy Robertson captains Liverpool in the place of Virgil van Dijk, who is given the night off alongside Alisson, Mo Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Wataru Endo, Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa make their respective first starts of the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Gomez, Leoni, Robertson; Endo, Nyoni; Chiesa, Jones, Ngumoha; Isak

Subs: Woodman, Kerkez, Bradley, Williams, Gordon, Morrison, Pilling, Danns, Ekitike.