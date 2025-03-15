Liverpool are starting to put plans into place for what is rumoured to be a busy transfer window.

Liverpool are expected to oversee a raft of changes to their first team this summer as they prepare to enter the transfer window as potential Premier League champions.

The main talking point surrounding the Reds right now is whether they can tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah with new contracts. There are also talks of recruiting a new centre-forward, with doubts hanging low over Darwin Nunez’s future.

The Uruguayan has struggled to live up to his £85 million price tag, resulting in on-and-off criticism from both fans and professionals over the years. His penalty miss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League confirmed a lot of views on where his future lies and recent reports suggest he will be moving on at the end of the season.

Liverpool ‘open to offers’ for Darwin Nunez

Having slipped down the pecking order under Arne Slot, many have tipped Nunez to be sold on in the summer. If the Reds are able to recoup a chunk of the cash they paid for the 25-year-old, they can put it towards a marquee new signing.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are expected to part ways with Nunez this summer following a failed January exit. Slot reportedly blocked a winter move in order to keep his squad in tact to challenge for silverware. Now, Liverpool are said to be ‘open to offers’ for Nunez at the end of the season, as he is no longer a major part of plans moving forwards.

Instead, the Reds are eyeballing the market for a ‘more clinical forward’, and recent reports around the world continue to report on their interest in Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak makes admission on his future

Liverpool are one of the clubs heavily linked with the impressive Swedish forward. Isak has undoubtedly been Newcastle’s key player and is now one of the most sought-after strikers in the world. With 22 goals in all competitions this season, Isak’s numbers would be a huge asset to any frontline, and Liverpool are looking for a natural No.9 to further boost their attacking threat.

Isak recently discussed the rumours surrounding his future and admitted he expects chatter over transfer rumours to explode over the summer.

“I think I’ve said I’m not really thinking about the summer but yeah, that’ll probably be a talking point once the season is finished,” the forward revealed, via The Times.

“We will really see because no talks have been held yet. About my future, it’s nothing really I think about. I’ve said many times during a season, just focus on the job and now is probably the worst time to think about anything else, so all of our focus is just on Sunday.

“As I have said many times, I don’t really look too much or think too much about my future.”

While Isak is playing his cards close to his chest right now, Liverpool could stand a big chance of signing him in the summer if they win the Premier League and can come up with the cash to meet a hefty asking price. Reports last month suggested a fee of £150 million could be what it takes to convince Newcastle to cash in.

While that would eclipse the record figure paid for Nunez, Liverpool would be gaining a reliable out-and-out striker they have been needing for several seasons now. If Salah stays on the books, adding Isak’s numbers to the Egyptian’s would be a game-changing move. If Salah leaves, they’ll need a reliable forward in some capacity, and starting with a natural centre-forward would be a good place to start.

