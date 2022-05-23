A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool are already in full Champions League mode after a weekend of heartbreak.

Jurgen Klopp’s men pushed Manchester City all the way but fell a point short after City completed a three-goal comeback to win 3-2.

It was a disappointing afternoon in the end of the Reds, but there is no time for soul-searching, with a Champions League final to play this weekend.

Klopp’s men face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday with the treble on the line, and it’s set up to be an historic occasion.

But in the meantime, let’s take a look at all the latest transfer news and rumours:

Deal done

First up, a completed transfer to report.

The Reds have now confirmed the signing of Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho, with the 19-year-old officially become a Red on 1st July.

The fee is undisclosed, but it’s believed Liverpool have paid Fulham £8million to complete the signing.

The deal was done well ahead of the end of the season, but Liverpool have now finally confirmed it is done.

Tchouameni latest

The links to Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni just will not go away.

The Reds may not be desperate for a new midfielder heading into this summer, but French outlet RMC Sport are determined that they are in the market for Tchouameni.

The report, which comes via Football Talk, claims Liverpool or Real Madrid will be Tchouameni’s next destination as he prepares for a big-money summer move.

Gomez to stay

Centre-back Joe Gomez could be set to pen a new Liverpool contract after all.

The England defender was being linked with a move away from Anfield ahead of this summer, after his opportunities reduced.

But according to The Telegraph, he now wants to stick around with a new contract likely and talks begining around a week ago.