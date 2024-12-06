Liverpool are considering their transfer options ahead of the January and summer transfer windows.

Liverpool will soon have a number of key decisions to make as the end of 2024 quickly approaches. The January window will be their main focus, as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will all be free to enter pre-contract discussions if they do not sign new deals by then.

However, there will be a lot to consider at the end of the season, too. Arne Slot inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp and few changes were made during his first transfer window, despite speculation of an exodus. This doesn’t mean the Reds won’t be busy in 2025, though. While Liverpool are expected to have little involvement in transfers throughout January, it hasn’t stopped the rumours from circulating.

Once the 2024/25 season ends, the Reds will welcome Giorgi Mamardashvili to the club but this could be the end of Caoimhin Kelleher’s time at Anfield. It was no secret over the summer that the Republic of Ireland international had been looking to become a first choice goalkeeper, and while Liverpool cannot guarantee that, it put his future in doubt.

With an extra back-up goalkeeper now imminent, it further suggests that Kelleher will look to move on in the summer. Reports claim Mamardashvili was signed with the view for him to eventually succeed Alisson, leaving no room for Kelleher’s impressive upwards trajectory.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Kelleher ‘wants to leave Liverpool’ during the next summer window, in search of a starting role elsewhere. The Reds will reportedly demand between £25-30 million to let the 26-year-old leave.

His impressive performances in the absence of Alisson certainly warrant a more regular position for Liverpool. Ahead of his potential departure, the Reds have been eyeing a new back-up option and they could dip into the EFL pool for their next recruit.

According to Sheffield Wednesday News, Liverpool are monitoring 19-year-old Pierce Charles, who ‘impressed’ them with his recent international performances for Northern Ireland. Charles is being monitored by three Premier League teams ahead of January and the Reds have ‘made checks’ on him as they eye ‘a young and exciting’ goalkeeper.

Charles was born in Manchester and was part of the Man City youth system before his move to Sheffield Wednesday. He is yet to make his Championship debut for the Owls but started all four of their Carabao Cup fixtures prior to their fourth round exit.

Wednesday manager Danny Röhl recently identified Charles as someone who could be ‘the future’ of the club.

“We have Di’Shon Bernard, Pierce Charles, Gabriel Otegbayo… they could be the future for this club. This is also the outcome from since I joined in the last year,” he said earlier this season.