Liverpool have a lot of big decisions to make this summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have been backed to oversee a ‘really busy’ summer transfer window once they learn their fate of the 2024/25 season. As things stand, the Reds have one hand on the Premier League trophy, and are likely to enter the market as champions.

Their stunning league form has put them 12 points clear of closest rivals Arsenal at the top of the table but recent disappointment elsewhere has stirred up a lot of transfer speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool looking to bring in multiple new signings this summer

Transfer expert Romano has provided an update on Liverpool’s summer stance following their Carabao Cup frustrations. Speaking on his latest video for his YouTube channel, Romano said: “In the summer, we expect Liverpool to be really busy because there are several positions to cover.

“The left-back — they love Milos Kerkez, as I keep telling you he is on the list — they are expected to bring in a new centre-back, let’s see what happens in midfield, and also up front.”

He also reiterated the Reds’ stance on Darwin Nunez, who has come under heavy criticism this season. The Uruguayan is ‘expected to leave the club’ once the summer window opens, with the aim on recouping as much of his hefty £85 million purchase price as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topic of Liverpool’s centre-forward situation has been ongoing for years now. Reds fans had hoped splashing a record transfer fee on Nunez would solve their problems but his inconsistency in front of goal has resulted in him operating mainly from off the bench.

Liverpool are looking to sign a clinical centre-forward and Alexander Isak has emerged at the top of their list.

Liverpool have ‘made contact’ over Alexander Isak

Newcastle are eager to keep hold of Isak but Romano expects ‘massive proposals’ to be put on the table for the in-form striker. With 23 goals in all competitions this season, including one to sink Liverpool in the Cup, the Swedish international is hot property right now.

Many clubs are showing interest in Isak and are hoping to be the ones to sign him in the summer. However, it’s almost guaranteed he won’t come cheap, with nine-figure amounts being quoted around England and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Arsenal will be there, Arsenal want Isak. Liverpool are also there and have already made some contact with people close to the player,” Romano continued. “For Arsenal, he is the absolute top target, for Liverpool, he is one the names they are considering in that position.”

Isak is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028, so Newcastle are very much in a strong position to bat away offers they don’t want to entertain. It will take a significant amount of cash to persuade the Magpies to sell their star striker, but as suggest by Romano, the need to abide by Profit and Sustainability Rules could force their hand.