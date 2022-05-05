A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men turn attention back to the Premier League.

Liverpool will now shift focus back to the Premier League, following their memorable night in Spain on Tuesday.

But before then, they must concentrate on their remaining in the title race, still a point behind Manchester City, and Tottenham will pose a big challenge this weekend.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding Anfield ahead of the summer window:

Tchouameni move

Liverpool are said to have made contact over AS Monaco star and Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the midfielder ahead of this summer, with Tchouameni expected to move on from Ligue 1 between now and next season.

According to the Daily Mail, they have now made contact in a bid to sound out a move, which could cost more than £80million.

Liverpool are said to be battling witht he likes of PSG and Real Madrid for the Frenchman’s signature.

Chelsea interest

Liverpool may not be the only Premier League club to be interested in Tchouameni.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea are also interested in the Monaco star as they look to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Liverpool may have the advantage given their current stature, but perhaps not when it comes to regular game time.

Bowen links

Liverpool are said to be considering a move for West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bowen has been eyed by the Reds for some time.

“Jarrod Bowen continues to impress, and has been a name under consideration on the Liverpool board for a long time now,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“The club have been monitoring him for years, but for the time being there has not been a proposal to West Ham or the player’s agent.

“It’s also clear that Bowen himself is not currently thinking about a move because his focus is to the Europa League and the final part of the season.

“As I said, Liverpool like him a lot. Don’t rule out other clubs getting involved, but for now my understanding is that Man United are not in the race, despite some speculation elsewhere.