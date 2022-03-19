All the latest transfer speculation involving the Reds.

Liverpool made good progress in their title bid this week, with a comfortable win over Arsenal and dropped points from Manchester City taking the Reds to within one point of the top of the table.

But while matters on the pitch are firmly focused on the possibility of a historic quadruple, matters in the boardroom are already turning towards the summer transfer window.

We’ve gathered some of the latest transfer speculation involving the Reds below...

AC Milan in for Origi

Perpetually linked with an exit from Anfield, Divock Origi could finally be on his way out of Liverpool this summer.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have already made a proposal to sign the Belgian on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Origi is out of contract this summer, and the Italian journalist has suggested that he is unlikely to extend his current deal.

AC Milan are said to be ‘confident’ about their chances of wrapping up an agreement, and are currently in talks with the player and his representatives.

Reds target Isak

It could be one in, one out in terms of striking options on Merseyside, with Liverpool reportedly rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Swedish sensation Alexander Isak.

Spanish outlet AS claim that the Reds are ‘literally fighting’ the Gunners for the Real Sociedad hitman, who was heavily linked with a move to north London back in January.

A deal failed to materialise, but Mikel Arteta’s men are still understood to be interested, as are Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Whoever wins the race for Isak is likely going to have to pay a handsome fee, with the player having a £75 million release clause written into his contract in Spain.

That valuation is some way above the £59 million that Mundo Deportivo claimed the Reds had offered earlier in the week.

Liverpool eye Tchouameni

Liverpool could also be in the running to hijack a potential move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

As per Marca, the promising talent as emerged as a target for Real Madrid in recent weeks, with the Spanish giants trying to reach an agreement over a summer deal.

But the Spanish outlet also suggest that the Frenchman could be destined for a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Man United both making ‘contact’ over a possible transfer.