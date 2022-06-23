All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to perfect his squad ahead of the new season.

Liverpool have had a busy summer transfer window so far.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff have been working overtime, much due to the departure of Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich.

The Reds had to preempt the departure of Mane by spending big to secure the signing of former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have also snapped up Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay, and business from here is likely to surround outgoings.

Here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours as Klopp looks to perfect his squad ahead of the new season.

Mount interest

Liverpool are being linked with a surprise move for Chelsea star Mason Mount.

It’s claimed the Reds have made a ‘discreet’ offer to land the England international this summer, according to the Daily Express, which would likely be upwards of £60million.

It has been reported Liverpool are not likely to spend big on their midfield this summer, but perhaps Mount is a player worth trying to get, even if he is unlikely to be available.

Barella latest

Another midfielder to have been linked with a move to Anfield is Inter Milan star Nico Barella.

Though, according to CalcioMercato, Real Madrid have now entered the race, hoping to gazump Liverpool for a second time this summer, after winning the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Los Blancos have a healthy budget this summer after missing out on PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Loan exits

The Reds continue to work on loan depepartures ahead of the coming campaign, and they have not confirmed the exit of Billy Koumetio.

The 19-year-old is still yet to get his first taste of first team football, but he should get it at Austria Wienn after agreeing to join on a season-long loan.