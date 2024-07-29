Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have previously been linked with this popular transfer target.

Liverpool have signed plenty of impressive goalscoring powerhouses of the years and boasted one of the world’s deadliest attacks under Jurgen Klopp when Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino were all still playing together.

The Reds still have strong options now, with Salah still on the books, Cody Gakpo shining at Euro 2024 and Diogo Jota earning high praise for his efforts last season. However, it seem something is missing from their front line. Liverpool have been linked with new goal-scorers this summer as they enter a new chapter at the club under Arne Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Núñez is still yet to totally convince the world he is the right man to lead Liverpool’s line. While he managed to contribute 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last season, the Uruguayan has still come under criticism for his wasteful nature in front of goal. Núñez missed a huge 27 big chances during the 2023/24 campaign and many have been debating whether he has lived up to his record-breaking £85 million transfer fee.

Liverpool are now being linked with potential new attacking options as they keep a second Premier League title in their sights. Reports from Italy have claimed that Slot is looking to make a ‘bold transfer splash’ by bringing in Victor Osimhen to replace Núñez.

The report comes from il Corriere dello Sport (relayed via TEAMtalk). Osimhen was a target identified by Klopp several years ago but the Reds obviously did not manage to bring him in. The Napoli star is very highly rated by his club and they have been looking to secure a whopping €120-130 million (£101-109m) through a sale.

However, no offer worth what Napoli are looking for has come through and it has forced president Aurelio De Laurentiis to consider lowering his asking price to lure clubs in. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian report claims that Liverpool have ‘made an enquiry’ for the Nigeria international, who has contributed 76 goals in 133 Napoli appearances. The Reds have ‘been encouraged’ for Napoli’s revised asking price of a much more attainable €90 million (£75m).

Osimehn has also revealed that his desired next move is to join a Premier League club. He said earlier this year on his future: “I already made up my mind. I already have my plan, I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.