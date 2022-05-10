A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to face Aston Villa.

Liverpool are preparing for a date with Aston Villa as they look to get back on track in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were dealt a setback last time out when they could only manage a draw with Tottenham at Anfield.

It’s going to be a tough ask for Liverpool, but the first step is winning tonight, and win they must to keep their title bid alive.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding the Reds:

Tchouameni ‘offer’

Another day, another Aurelien Tchouameni update.

Tchouameni is the player being most heavily linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer, and according to Fichajes, Liverpool are now pressing on with the deal.

It’s claimed they have now made an offer for the AS Monaco star amid reports interest from Real Madrid has cooled.

We could see progress on this one early in the summer.

Barca interest

Real Madrid’s interest inTchouameni may have cooled, but according to fresh reports, Barcelona are now interested in a deal.

Amid uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong’s future, Barca are expected to strengthen their midfield, and Liverpool target Tchouameni could be an option.

Sport are saying the Catalan giants are ready to rival the Reds for the signing of the 22-year-old.

Mane and Barcelona

Monday brought talk aplenty about a possible exit for Sadio Mane, who only has a year remaining on his contract.

Bayern Munich are said to be interested, while reports in Spain are claiming Barcelona could also be interested.

Mundo Deportivo go a step further, claiming Mane would ‘love’ to join Barcelona, feeling it would give him the best chance of winning a Ballon d’Or.