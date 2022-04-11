Harvey Elliott has been down the pecking order at Liverpool in recent weeks.

Harvey Elliott does not feature for Liverpool under-23s against Blackpool in the Lancashire Cup semi-finals this afternoon.

Elliott has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield in recent weeks - having initially made a decent impact upon his return from a serious ankle injury in January.

It was a third successive league game Elliott was deemed surplus to requirements for given Liverpool have a fully-fit squad to select from.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino were also not involved at City.

Elliott, who has made 10 Reds appearances this season, featured for the under-23s in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on 2 April - the same day Klopp’s side beat Watford at Anfield.

But the 19-year-old is not handed successive outings for Barry Lewtas’ side against a second-string Blackpool side at the club’s Kirkby-based training ground.

As a result, it’s likely that Elliott will be named in Liverpool’s squad when they welcome Benfica to Anfield in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

The former Fulham starlet was on the bench for the 3-1 victory in Portugal last week.

The Champions League permits 12 substitutes, with Origi the player who missed out in the first leg.

Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley and Rhys Williams are among the players who start for Liverpool under-23s against Blackpool.