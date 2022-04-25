Liverpool make Harvey Elliott under-23s decision as Villarreal hint dropped

Harvey Elliott features for Liverpool under-23s to get much-needed minutes under his belt.

Harvey Elliott starts for Liverpool under-23s against Leicester City this evening.

The attacking midfielder is included in the young Reds’ team away at the Foxes.

Elliott’s been out of favour of late, having recovered from a serious ankle injury in January.

The teenager has not played for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest on March 20.

He’s also missed out on a place in the past five Premier League match-day squads.

Elliott features for the under-23s to get much-needed minutes under his belt, having played for 45 minutes against Chelsea earlier this month.

As a result, he’s almost certain not to start against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

What’s more, it may also mean he could miss out on a place in the match-day squad.

Liverpool are permitted 12 substitutes in the competition and it was Takumi Minamino who missed out on a place on the bench for the 3-3 draw with Benfica in the quarter-final second leg earlier this month.

However, if Roberto Firmino is injured again, having missed the two games with an ankle problem, Elliott may feature in reserve.

The England under-21 international has still enjoyed a decent season, having made 10 appearances.

He started three successive Premier League games before suffering a horrific ankle injury in a 3-0 win at Leeds United in September, which sidelined him for three months.

Elliott also scored in the penalty shootout after coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup final triumph over Chelsea in February.