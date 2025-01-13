Liverpool make January transfer decision on right-back as club 'strike a deal'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool continue to navigate their way through the winter transfer window.

There is currently a huge spotlight pointed right at Anfield as the media continues to hawk the Reds’ January transfer plans. The main topic of conversation is on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will commit his future to his boyhood club, or trade in his iconic red shirt for the white of Real Madrid.

The right-back is into the last six months of his contract with Liverpool and his future remains a grey area from the outside looking in. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also in the same boat, but recent reports suggested the duo are keen to stay on Merseyside beyond the summer.

Many are starting to discuss how Arne Slot could set up without Alexander-Arnold, and Conor Bradley has been tipped as a ready-made replacement. The 21-year-old has well and truly thrown his hat into the ring with recent performances but the same sadly cannot be said for Calvin Ramsay.

The Aberdeen-born defender joined the Liverpool ranks from his homeland in 2022. Heavily backed as a star for the future under Jurgen Klopp, Ramsay was sent on loan to boost his portfolio but things haven’t gone to plan for the young right-back.

Liverpool make decision on Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool recalled Ramsay from Wigan Athletic earlier this month following another unsuccessful loan spell. Since his move from Aberdeen to Merseyside in 2022, the defender has been hit with injury setbacks and difficulties making an impact on loan.

Since his return, the Reds were straight away looking for another deal for Ramsay and now, according to Record Sport, Kilmarnock are set to sign the 21-year-old. The report claims the Scottish Premiership side have ‘struck a deal’ with Liverpool for a loan move until the end of the season, and Ramsay is expected to complete the switch later this week.

Ramsay reportedly also had interest from EFL League One and Two outfits but Killie manager Derek McInnes convinced him to move back up to Scotland.

Ramsay one for the future under Klopp

It’s been a frustrating run for Ramsay recently as he struggles to establish himself. The right-back made just eight League One appearances for Wigan this season prior to his recall. His spells with Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers were also ineffective and now Liverpool are eager to get him another chance.

Former manager Klopp had huge vision for Ramsay during his time at the club and had hoped to see him flourish at Anfield.

“He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him over a lot of games and he did exceptionally well. For a young age — the way he plays — he is a real player. He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him.

“When he arrived here, he had this issue with the back so he was out. Now I've seen him two or three times training, but it is the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy. He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly - a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit.

“The start of his career was really good. Now we had that little interruption, but we are not done. We have to make sure we can work with him as much to give him the best chance of having the best possible career.”