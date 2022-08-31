All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare to take on Newcastle United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Newcastle United at Anfield.

The Reds will have that spring back in their step this week following that superb nine-goal win over Bournemouth on the weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked back to their unstoppable selves following a very disappointing start to the campaign.

And they will next test themselves against a solid Newcastle side on the eve of the transfer deadline.

Here we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours concerning the Reds.

Bellingham blow

Borussia Dortmund are said to be willing to double Jude Bellingham’s salary in order to keep Liverpool at bay.

Read More

The Reds have been tipped to make a move for the midfielder next season, with reports claiming they would have to pay £100million or more.

In the meantime, Bild are reporting that Dortmund have started talks with Bellingham over doubling his salary as they look to keep him around.

Fernandez links

Liverpool could do with a midfielder before tomorrow’s deadline, and one player they have been linked with late in the window is Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the La Liga giants have already strengthened the middle of the park this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have tracked Fernandez as they weight up midfield targets.

Luiz offer

The Reds are said to have made an opening bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder is out of contract next season, as things stand, and Liverpool are looking to take advantage to strengthen their midfield.

According to Matheus Leal, Liverpool have made a bid worth £20million in a bid to land Luiz.