Liverpool continue their pursuit of new talent this summer transfer window.

Liverpool have been monitoring a number of attacking targets this summer as they consider a future without some of their key players. The departure of Jurgen Klopp has sparked a lot of speculation over which senior members of the squad could be leaving before the 2024/25 season starts.

Luis Díaz has been linked with an exit for several weeks now, following interest registered by Barcelona. The Colombian’s father even admitted that it would be his son’s ‘dream’ to play for the La Liga giants, as he is a ‘loyal fan’ of the Blaugrana.

Liverpool reportedly do not want to see Díaz leave the club though, and have priced him at £75 million. Mohamed Salah has also been linked with an Anfield exit, although transfer talks have significantly reduced compared to this time last year, and he is currently enjoying a strong pre-season. However, Salah’s contract is up next summer and it remains to be seen if he will pen new terms with the Reds.

Regardless of whether Liverpool lose any of their attackers this window, they have monitoring wide players on the market and one name being increasingly linked with a Merseyside move is Barış Alper Yılmaz. The winger has attracted attention following his run with Turkey at Euro 2024, where they reached the quarter-finals after beating Austria in the round of 16.

According to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Yılmaz is currently on Liverpool’s radar, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham. Despite the competition, the Reds appear to be in a more advanced position and are ‘taking action’ to sign the 24-year-old winger.

The report claims that Liverpool have ‘contacted’ Galatasaray over signing Yılmaz and have lodged an offer of €30 million (£25m) for his signature. There is currently no indication towards whether the Süper Lig club will accept the bid, though.

Yılmaz currently has three years left on his contract with Galatasaray and he enjoyed a strong 2023/24 season. The 24-year-old contributed seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions and displayed his versatility by operating on both wings and as a left-back and right-back when called upon.

Not only did he impress fans and the media during Euro 2024, he also earned praise from Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands came up against Turkey in the quarter-finals and after a 2-1 win, Van Dijk reflected on the performance, singling out Yılmaz for making it a difficult task for the Dutch to reach the next round.

"We started well, we had the ball. Turkey was a little behind, then Turkey scored. The goal came with a very nice pass from Arda Güler. We stayed calm after that and started the second half. We worked very hard but we got the result. Barış Alper Yılmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn't score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player."