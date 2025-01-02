Liverpool make £42.5 million Premier League midfielder a 'top target' for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are broadening their horizons on the transfer market for both January and the summer.

Liverpool are already one of the main clubs at the forefront of media attention in these very early stages of the January transfer window. Ahead of their first match of 2025 against Manchester United, the Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

While the focus so far has been on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links with Real Madrid, Liverpool are considering new signings of their own to bolster their options across the pitch in numerous positions. Naturally, the concerns surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future have led the Reds to explore new players at right-back.

Arne Slot’s defence has been an area of slight concern this season, with multiple injuries running through the backline. Both Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez are currently on the sidelines, leaving limited natural centre-back options for this second half of the season. Conor Bradley is also out, further highlighting Liverpool’s desire to recruit in defence.

The midfield also remains an area up for discussion. Despite Jurgen Klopp overseeing a significant overhaul in 2023, there are still some pieces to add to the puzzle.

Liverpool’s ‘concrete’ interest in Premier League midfielder

Liverpool aren’t looking too far from home in their search for new engine room personnel either. While a new No.6 has been on the wish list for some time now, a more attacking-minded option has has found himself the topic of conversation at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have registered ‘concrete interest’ in signing Morgan Gibbs-White, who is enjoying a superb season with Nottingham Forest. The East Midlands side have brushed off last season’s relegation scare and were recently Liverpool’s closest competitors at the top of the table. Forest are eight points behind the Reds but have risen ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea, with just four defeats on the board so far.

The report claims that Liverpool have made Gibbs-White a ‘top target’ for both transfer windows this year, as they are keen to bring in a playmaker who can ‘link the play and provide a goals impetus from an advanced midfield position’.

Gibbs-White joined Nottingham Forest in 2022 from Wolves, in a deal worth £42.5 million. He is under contract at the City Ground until 2027 so the club are in no pressured position to be cashing in. As a key player under Nuno Espírito Santo at both Wolves and Forest, it’s highly unlikely the boss will sign off on a January sale, especially as a top four finish is now becoming a very achievable feat.

However, the report claims that if the ‘right price’ is put on the table at the end of the season, it will be much harder for the East Midlands outlet to reject any advances. If Liverpool do opt to bring in Gibbs-White, it will create quite the competition in the engine room, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all vying for their places, while Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch seem more permanent fixtures in the middle.