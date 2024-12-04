Liverpool have made several upgrades to their scouting network.

Liverpool have promoted a backroom member of staff to a new role.

According to The Times, Matt Newberry has taken up the position of director of global talent. Newberry previously served as the Reds' head of loan management, with his promotion arriving against the backdrop of Liverpool expanding their scouting network across Europe.

Newberry has helped the development of players such as Harvey Elliott (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers) and Jarell Quansah (Bristol Rovers) in recent seasons. All three are now fully-fledged first-team players.

Newberry was also credited with scouting Ryan Gravenberch when he was just 13 playing for Ajax at under-16 level. Liverpool signed Gravenberch in August 2023 from Bayern Munich for £34 million and he has been imperious for the Reds this season, helping them to the summit of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

As a result of Liverpool expanding their recruitment net, recruiting players including Elliott, Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajectic - and more recently the highly-rated pair of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha - they will create two new roles; a loans pathway lead and loans performance analyst

It is also reported that the Reds will employ a regional scout for the Netherlands - with current players Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo hailing from the country - and Belgium as well as two more European regional scouting roles.