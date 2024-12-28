Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Liverpool star has been the subject of growing interest over the last few months.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of talk has been surrounding Liverpool’s potential January transfer business as they prepare to enter 2025 at the top of the Premier League. Thanks to recent results, the Reds have extended their lead to six points and are guaranteed to celebrate first place once New Year’s Day rolls in.

The winter window is now days away from opening and Liverpool have been linked with some exciting transfer targets. The summer was fairly quiet despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp but several changes are expected to be made in 2025. Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at the end of the season, new defenders, midfielders and forwards have been linked, and looming departures now seem imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tying Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to new contracts remains a priority for Liverpool but other names are now being brought into the conversation. After some uncertainty over the summer, Luis Díaz’s future is once again a hot topic of conversation.

The Colombian had been linked with a move to Barcelona following Klopp’s exit and Díaz’s father also came out and admitted that the Catalonian club would be a dream destination for his son. Since then, some contrasting reports have been doing the rounds and Fichajes recently claimed that Barcelona have reignited their interest in Díaz, as Liverpool are not willing to extend his contract on his current terms.

Florian Plettenberg has since reported that the 27-year-old is ‘not planning a move away’ from Anfield in 2025 and there are ‘no ongoing talks’ between him and any rival clubs.

CaughtOffside has followed up with a report claiming that despite Díaz ‘expressing willingness’ to join Barcelona, Liverpool are in no position to sell their winger. Management, including Slot, have met with Díaz and told him they are happy with his performances and they do not have any plans to sell him in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barca’s issues with Financial Fair Play regulations mean a move for Díaz is unlikely regardless. Paris Saint-Germain have also been added to the picture and are ‘willing to offer’ €60 million (£50m) plus a player to make a deal happen for Liverpool’s Colombian winger.

Liverpool paid £37 million for Díaz in 2022, but despite being guaranteed a cash profit and a player in this proposed deal, the Reds ‘are not interested’ in entertaining such a conversation at this stage in the season. It’s highly unlikely Liverpool will allow any player to leave in January, especially not reliable starters like Díaz. The summer could bring some interesting avenues, though.