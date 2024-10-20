Liverpool confirm three changes against Chelsea as Alexis Mac Allister decision made

Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool team news to face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister is fit to enough feature on the bench as Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield.

The midfielder was forced off at half-time in the Reds’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace before the international break. However, he was still called up for Argentina duty despite his adductor issue and played in the World Cup holders’ 6-0 thrashing of Bolivia.

But Mac Allister was not spotted in training after reported back to Liverpool duty of Friday - and he has to settle for a berth among the substitutes for the visit of Chelsea. Dominik Szoboszlai takes his place.

In total, head coach Arne Slot makes three changes from the Palace win. Alisson Becker was forced off with a serious hamstring injury and is sidelined for the next six weeks so Caoimhin Kelleher is set for a sustained spell in goal. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson returns at left-back in the place of Kostas Tsimikas.

A win for Liverpool against fourth-placed Chelsea will see them remain at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton.