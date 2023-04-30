Register
Liverpool make three changes against Tottenham as Luis Diaz handed first start since September

Jurgen Klopp has kept a similar side for the visit of Tottenham at Anfield.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

Jurgen Klopp rung the changes for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as Luis Diaz makes his first start since September.

Despite a 2-1 victory against West Ham United during the week, Klopp has opted to bring in Harvey Elliott, Ibrahima Konate and Diaz to replace Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Diaz has been out of action since the 10th of September, when he suffered a serious knee injury but he has made brief appearances off the bench in their last three victories.

Konate was rested for the win in mid-week, as Klopp looked to manage the player after a sustained run in the team and Elliott returns to the starting lineup for the first time since the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

For Spurs, they make two changes from the 2-2 draw with Manchester United; Clement Lenglet and Richarlison both make way for Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies.

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
  • Subs: Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip, Kelleher.
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Forster, Romero, Dier, Davies, Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
  • Subs: Sanchez, Richarlison, Danjuma, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Sarr, Lenglet, Austin, Devine.
  • Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)
