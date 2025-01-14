Liverpool make nine changes vs Nottingham Forest as Wataru Endo and Diogo Jota decisions made

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield on December 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool team to face Nottingham Forest confirmed.

Dominik Szoboszlai makes his return to Liverpool’s Premier League title charge for the seismic clash against Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder has missed the Reds’ past two top-flight fixtures because of suspension and illness. But after featuring in the first half of last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, Szoboszlai retains his place against Forest at the City Ground. The only other place from that win is Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Mo Salah are recalled after being rested against Accrington. Darwin Nunez is absent because of suspension, with Joe Gomez (hamstring) the only player injured.

Liverpool head into the clash top of the table and six points clear of third-placed Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are the only team to beat Slot’s troops in the league this term.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Tsimikas, Quansah, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Jota, Chiesa

