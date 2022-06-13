Next season could prove to be a big one at Anfield.

As the dust settles on another Premier League campaign, attentions are already starting to turn to next term.

The 2022/23 season promises to be a fascinating one for Liverpool, with an intriguing summer expected in the transfer market.

After spending most of last season in pursuit of a historic quadruple, Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually had to settle for an FA and Carabao Cup double after agonising disappointments in both the Premier and Champions Leagues.

Already, work is underway to try and rectify those late stumbles, with a deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez seemingly nearing completion.

But how will the Reds fare next season?

We’ve taken a look at the latest market prices to determine the Premier League’s predicted final standings for 2022/23.

Check out the rankings, from 20th to first, below...

1. 20th: Bournemouth Odds to be relegated: 8/13

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest Odds to be relegated: 8/11

3. 18th: Fulham Odds to be relegated: 6/5

4. 17th: Brentford Odds to be relegated: 5/2