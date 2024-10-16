Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer rumours: The European Championship winner is highly regarded across Europe.

Liverpool are one of a few sides being linked with a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, says one Spanish outlet.

The 27-year-old has long been a player admired by Liverpool and several of Europe’s elite but he has remained in his country across the duration of his career. Yet, Inter’s financial issues may force them into selling one or two of their key assets - and perhaps only Alessandro Bastoni is equal to him in terms of value.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City and Atletico Madrid have all been listed as potential suitors for the Italian, according to Fichajes. The report also adds that Inter’s ‘complex’ financial situation has put rival Champions League sides on alert. It is thought that the Serie A giants may need to consider some big sales over the next year and Barella, who is coming into his prime years, could be a feasible exit. Inter have managed to tie Barella down to a long-term contract that runs until June 2029, which means they will demand a big fee for his signature. The report claims that a bid of £75.1m would be needed to get Inter to consider his sale next summer which would be close to the club’s highest ever deal.

His all-round ability, however, would no doubt improve Liverpool. Similar in stature to Alexis Mac Allister, Barella is another box-to-box midfielder who puts in work all over the pitch. Yet he shines in a creative environment. Blessed with ingenuity and a deft touch, he is a classy operator who could slot into Dominik Szoboszlai’s position and bring an added level of consistency.

Highly-rated, he has been revered for his performances over four years to when he played an integral part of Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph. Featuring in the Serie A ‘Team of the Year’ for five years in a row. Jurgen Klopp, back in 2022, hailed the midfielder for his ability back when the club were linked. “He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot. He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player.”