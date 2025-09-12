Liverpool are looking to enhance their academy talent after a hugely successful campaign at senior level

A highly-rated Manchester City prospect has confirmed that he’ll be joining Liverpool this summer as he continues to work towards his goal of becoming a professional footballer.

Lucas Arnold posted on his Instagram page: “Delighted to sign for Liverpool FC hopefully some great memories to come.”

The midfielder’s transfer was met with excitement as an LFC transfer fan account commented: “Welcome to Liverpool lad YNWA.” While other fans posted: “Wow”, “Congratulations” and simply the fire emoji after the club secured the services of the promising footballer.

What to expect from Lucas Arnold

According to an Instagram page, known as The Ballerz Scout, which is dedicated to keeping tabs on the progression of academy talents - Lucas Arnold is a 14-year-old midfielder with great versatility and the ability to play both as a No.8 and as a defensive midfielder.

They posted: “This is mad… imagine moving from Manchester City to Liverpool. Crazy to be able to shift between some of the best clubs in England.

“Lucas is a midfielder and can play as an 8 or a DM. He’ll start his Liverpool career by playing with the U15s but has all it takes to progress into a star. Liverpool sign a midfielder from Man City following losing previous midfielder Kaylum Moss to Man City. Best of luck to Lucas.”

He’s still a few years away from potentially challenging for a place in the first team and is expected to go straight into Liverpool’s Under-15 team before eventually moving up the ranks in the future.

Arnold arrives as a replacement for Kaylum Ross, who three weeks ago swapped life in Merseyside for a move to Manchester City’s academy. Earlier this summer, Liverpool also allowed highly-rated defensive prospect Isaac Moran, an England youth international, to leave for Newcastle United’s academy.

Liverpool have had a strong record of bringing players through their academy in recent seasons which they hope to continue under Arne Slot despite an unprecedented summer of spending.

Over the last few seasons the likes of Connor Bradley, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha have all progressed through the youth ranks to the first team while some of the most well known names of the Premier League era, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher have also been developed locally in the last 35 years.