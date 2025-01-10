Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A player who has “dreamed of playing for Liverpool” has agreed a transfer to one of their Premier League rivals

Liverpool target Omar Marmoush has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to join the Reds’ Premier League rivals Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side hit an unprecedent slump that has seen them fall 12 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

They were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are 22nd in the Champions League standings - just one point above Paris Saint-Germain in 25th. Any sides who finish outside the top 24 in the 36-team table will be eliminated from the competition. Their struggles have led them to turn to the transfer market in a bid to solve their issues and Sky Sports Germany have reported that Marmoush has agreed in principle to join City but that no bid has been submitted to Eintracht Frankfurt as things stand.

The German side want £67m for the 25-year-old Egypt international. City are only currently willing to offer between £42m- £50m. Marmoush has netted 13 Bundesliga goals this term, with that tally only bettered by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. When it comes to goals and assists in all competitions, Marmoush has 29 goal involvements. Across Europe’s top five leagues - only Mohamed Salah can better that. The Liverpool striker is on 38 with 21 goals and 17 assists.

Liverpool’s interest in Marmoush

Sky Sports Germany reported in October that there had been contact between Marmoush’s camp and Liverpool and that a move to Merseyside was a “serious” option. The Egyptian wants to play in the Premier League while it was also claimed that he would “immediately agree” to join the Reds. While Marmoush is keen to move to Manchester, Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche appears ready to make things difficult for City.

"Our intention is to keep the squad together,” he said earlier this week in a clear indication that the Bundesliga club are not ready to budge on their valuation of the player. Frankfurt are third in the Bundesliga after 15 games although they sit nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich. The race for the Champions League spots in Germany is a tense one as things stand and losing Marmoush would be a clear blow to Frankfurt’s hopes. RB Leipzig are level on points in fourth while Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen sit two points back in fifth, sixth and seventh place respectively. Borussia Mönchengladbach and SC Freiburg are just three points outside the top four.

Slot well stocked in forward areas

For Liverpool boss Arne Slot, he is already well stocked in forward areas for the remainder of the season. Out wide he has Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota as his striking options. Slot is open to adding to his squad this month but only if the right opportunity presents itself. He said previously: “If there is a chance in the market, this club always tries to bring that chance in. The team is in a good place.”

Chiesa has been linked with a departure this month just six months on from his £12.5m arrival from Juventus. A host of Serie A clubs have reportedly shown an interest while there remains the long-term issue of Salah’s future. The star winger is out of contract in the summer, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. No agreement has been reached with any of the players and Salah has been vocal that this is his last season at the club with no new deal in place.