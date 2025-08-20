Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool still have more players they wish to sell before the transfer window shuts in just over a week

One major theme of Liverpool’s summer transfer window has been their impressive work when sanctioning player exits.

The Reds have spent close to £300m on new players this window - which is almost £100m more than the next biggest spenders in Manchester United and Arsenal. However, the Anfield outfit’s net spend is just over £100m and significantly lower than both United and Arsenal.

Their net spend is only slightly more than the likes of Manchester City, Sunderland, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The latest player to leave the club was winger Ben Doak. He joined the Reds for £600,000 from Celtic but has made the switch to Bournemouth for £25m. The Reds have agreed a crucial buy-back clause to retain control of the player’s future.

The Scotland international would have had a hard time getting in the team ahead of Mohamed Salah and the resurgent Federico Chiesa, who is poised to stay at Anfield this summer.

Doak reflects on Liverpool exit as he joins Bournemouth

Addressing his move to the south coast, Doak said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I feel like it’s the right time for me and it’s a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit.

“The team play very nice football. It’s fast and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn’t say no to the chance to play here.”

Confirming his exit, Liverpool said in a statement on Monday night: “Doak arrived at Anfield from Celtic in the summer of 2022 and made a total of 10 senior appearances for Liverpool, with his debut coming two days before his 17th birthday in November 2022.

“A Scotland international, Doak enjoyed a productive loan spell with Middlesbrough last season, scoring three times and providing seven assists in 24 appearances for the Championship club.

“Doak’s career will now continue with the Cherries and everyone at Liverpool FC wishes him well for the future.”

Kostas Tsimikas is expected to leave Liverpool

The likes of Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhín Kelleher, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have all left Liverpool this summer and according to The Athletic, left-back Kostas Tsimikas “is expected to leave before the end of the window.”

However, he is poised to snub Premier League interest as he, per the report from The Athletic, “wants to join a club who can offer European football and is more likely to move abroad rather than remain in the Premier League.”

Forest will play in the Europa League so might yet still convince him to join the City Ground club but a move to Elland Road now looks completely off the table, if it was not already. Arne Slot started Milos Kerkez in the Premier League opener against Bournemouth before introducing Andy Robertson in the second half.

Tsimikas has played 115 times for Liverpool, providing 18 assists in that time. He has not scored for the club but memorable netted the winning penalty in the FA Cup final shootout win over Chelsea in 2022.